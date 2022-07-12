Reyes went 3-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

Reyes had not attempted a steal this season prior to Monday when he stole second after a sixth-inning single. The 27-year-old doesn't have a lot of speed in his game -- he's more of a slugger, though he's also struggled in that area this year. Reyes owns a .222/.266/.377 slash line with eight home runs, 26 RBI and 20 runs scored through 222 plate appearances. He's recorded multiple hits in four of 11 games in July, batting .289 (13-for-45) this month.