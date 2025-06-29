Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Belts homer in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Saturday in a loss to the Cardinals.
All of Cleveland's runs Saturday came in the fourth inning, and Arias contributed a 427-foot, two-run blast in that frame. It was just his second homer over his past 60 games after Arias began the campaign with four long balls across his initial 16 contests. The infielder/outfielder has a career high of 10 home runs in the majors, which he established over 345 plate appearances during the 2023 campaign.
