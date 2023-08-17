Arias went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Reds.

Arias' fifth-inning blast cut the Guardians' deficit to three runs, but they didn't score again. Arias has just six hits over 12 games in August, but three of those knocks have gone over the fence. He's slashing .199/.286/.342 with seven homers, a stolen base, 13 RBI and 20 runs scored through 220 plate appearances. The 23-year-old has seen time at first base, shortstop and third base in the last week, filling a utility role while still being a part of the regular lineup most of the time.