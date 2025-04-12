Arias went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 7-0 win over the Royals.

Arias' second-inning single snapped his four-game hitless streak, and his three-run blast in the fourth ended up being the only offense the Guardians would need to emerge victorious Friday, though they still tacked on four more insurance runs in the eighth frame. The 25-year-old's three-hit performance elevated his OPS from .589 to .754, and he is now just one home run shy of his 2024 total despite having taken 114 fewer at-bats.