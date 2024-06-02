Arias will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Arias will stick in the lineup for a fifth consecutive game, this time filling in at third base while Jose Ramirez gets a day out of the field and serves as Cleveland's designated hitter. In addition to the hot corner, Arias picked up starts at second base, shortstop and in right field over the previous four games. The Guardians faced left-handed starters in three of those contests, and though Arias should be a fixture in the lineup versus lefties, he'll likely serve as more of a part-time player when Cleveland opposes righties.