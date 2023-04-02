Arias is hitting sixth and playing third base against the Mariners on Sunday.

Arias will get his first start of the year with left-hander Marco Gonzales on the bump for Seattle. Jose Ramirez will get a rest on defense as the designated hitter, and Josh Naylor will take a seat for the series finale. Arias is expected to serve as a utility player who will get starts all over the infield during the 2023 campaign.