Arias is hitting sixth and playing third base against the Mariners on Sunday.
Arias will get his first start of the year with left-hander Marco Gonzales on the bump for Seattle. Jose Ramirez will get a rest on defense as the designated hitter, and Josh Naylor will take a seat for the series finale. Arias is expected to serve as a utility player who will get starts all over the infield during the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Available for Monday's contest•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Exits with bruise on right hand•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Leaves Friday after HBP•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Likely to fill utility role•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Could see time in outfield•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Starts again Sunday•