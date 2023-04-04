Arias is hitting sixth and playing first base Tuesday against the Athletics.
Arias is expected to serve in a utility role this season that will see him play all over the diamond, and he's getting a look at first in the early part of the campaign. Josh Naylor is the designated hitter for Tuesday's contest, and Josh Bell will get a day off.
