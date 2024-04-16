Arias went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, one RBI and one run scored in Monday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.

Arias came up a home run short of a cycle, but it was still another excellent game for the utility man. He's gone 6-for-10 over his last three contests, with four of those hits going for extra bases. Monday's strong performance lifted his batting average to .308, and he's added a stolen base, five RBI and five runs scored through 27 plate appearances. Arias doesn't have a path to everyday at-bats yet, but he's putting the pressure on Brayan Rocchio, as shortstop has been the weak spot in the Guardians' infield so far.