Arias went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 13-4 loss to the Marlins.

Arias tied the game at 4-4 with a three-run blast off Eury Perez in the fourth inning. In 16 games since returning from the injured list July 26, the 25-year-old has gone 15-for-58 with three homers, 12 RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base. For the year, he's slashing .236/.290/.393 with nine home runs, 43 RBI, 33 runs scored and four steals across 342 plate appearances.