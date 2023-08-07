Arias went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the White Sox.

Arias has gone 10-for-33 (.303) over his last nine games, but the arrival of Brayan Rocchio has created some competition for playing time at shortstop. There will likely be a short-term solution when Jose Ramirez serves his suspension for a fistfight with Tim Anderson on Saturday, but Arias could ultimately find himself on the short side of a platoon in the long run. Arias is slashing .202/.296/.329 with five homers, 10 RBI, 18 runs scored and a stolen base over 196 plate appearances.