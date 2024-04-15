Arias went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Arias' playing time has been limited this season as he serves in a utility role off the bench. He got a start at shortstop Sunday and delivered with his first homer and second extra-base hit of the season. The 24-year-old also made defensive shifts to first base and right field during the contest. He's hitting just .227 with four RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base over 23 plate appearances. With Brayan Rocchio batting .217 so far, there could be a chance for Arias to avenge his position battle loss from spring training as the regular season progresses.