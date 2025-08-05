Arias went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Mets.

The homer was Arias' eighth of the season, and his four RBI set a season high as well. The 25-year-old infielder has been impressive at the plate in a limited sample size since coming off the injured list, which could help him eventually work his way up the batting order. Arias is hitting .290 with two big flies, two doubles, seven RBI and one stolen base over his last 31 at-bats (eight games).