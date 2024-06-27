Arias went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base against Baltimore in a loss Wednesday.

Arias accounted for two of Cleveland's five hits in the defeat and plated the team's final run with his fifth-inning solo homer. The utility man has perked up at the plate of late, batting an even .400 (10-for-25) with a pair of long balls and five RBI over his past nine games. Arias missed some time due to a family medical emergency during that span and isn't an everyday player for the Guardians, so the hot stretch extends back to the beginning of June.