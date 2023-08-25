Arias went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss against the Dodgers.

Arias singled in his first at-bat and stole home later in the inning to give the Dodgers their first run of the game. He then added a 425-foot leadoff home run in the bottom of the eighth to extend the lead, marking his fourth long ball this month. It was also just his second multi-hit game in August and his second three-hit game of the season. The right fielder has hit safely in three straight and in five of his last six.