Arias went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double during Sunday's 4-1 loss to Kansas City.

Arias got the Guardians on the scoreboard in the seventh inning with a solo homer off Angel Zerpa. The round tripper was Arias' seventh of the season and his third of the last 14 games. During that stretch, which spans over a month due to an IL stint, he is 10-for-17 with seven RBI and 20 Ks.