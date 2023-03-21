Arias has hit .350 (14-for-40) with three doubles, three RBI, 10 runs scored and four stolen bases across 15 Cactus League games.

Tyler Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, paving the way for Arias to serve as the Guardians' main utility man off the bench. Arias' bat has certainly earned him the chance to start the season at the major-league level, and his contact-and-speed approach fit well with the team. The 23-year-old slashed .191/.321/.319 with three extra-base hits and a stolen base in a 16-game sample last season.