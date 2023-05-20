Arias hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat in Friday's 10-9 extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Arias entered the game as a pinch runner for Josh Bell in the seventh inning, and he stayed in as the first baseman. In the 10th, Arias put the Guardians ahead with his two-run homer, only for the Mets to rally for three runs off Emmanuel Clase in the bottom of the frame. Arias has homered in each of the last two games, and he's up to three long balls in 70 plate appearances. The versatile infielder has added four RBI, five runs scored and three doubles while slashing .203/.271/.391 this season.