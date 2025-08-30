default-cbs-image
Arias (wrist) isn't starting against Seattle on Saturday.

Arias was hit on the right wrist by a pitch during Friday's contest and had to leave the game. He took X-rays that came back negative, but the versatile IF/OF will nonetheless begin on the bench Saturday. Brayan Rocchio is starting at shortstop in his stead.

