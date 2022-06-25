Arias (hand) was reinstated from the 7-day minor-league injured list Saturday.
Arias underwent surgery in early May to address his fractured hand, but he recently completed a rehab assignment with the Guardians' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, where he went 3-for-13 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, three walks and seven strikeouts over five games. The 22-year-old is slashing .197/.269/.380 with three homers, 11 RBI, nine runs and three stolen bases at Triple-A Columbus this year.
