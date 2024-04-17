Arias will start in center field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

After making just four starts in the Guardians' first 13 games, Arias now finds himself in the lineup for a fifth straight contest. Though he doesn't have a direct path to a starting role at any one spot while the Guardians are seemingly committed to Brayan Rocchio as their primary shortstop, Arias has made it tough for manager Stephen Vogt to take him out of the lineup while he's wielding a hot bat. Over his last four games, Arias has gone 8-for-16 with five extra-base hits (three doubles, one triple and one home run) and one walk.