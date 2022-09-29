Arias went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rays.
Arias took Tyler Glasnow yard in the third inning to tally the first home run of his big-league career. He has started only sporadically since being recalled Sept. 21, though he has spelled Andres Gimenez and Jose Ramirez as the team appears to be giving some of its regulars rest after clinching the AL Central on Sunday. Arias has only 34 career plate appearances at the big-league level, but he has managed two extra-base hits, five RBI and five runs scored in that span.
More News
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: First big-league stolen base•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Smacks first career triple•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Called up by Guardians•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Doesn't miss time at Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Exits after HBP•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Goes back to minors•