Arias was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain after exiting in the third inning of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. He went 0-for-1 at the plate prior to exiting the contest.

Arias appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario after he needed to be carted off the field in the top of the third when he sustained the painful-looking ankle injury while attempting to stop a groundball. Fortunately for Arias, X-rays on the ankle returned negative, but his sprain could still be significant enough to force him to the injured list for an extended spell. The Guardians should have more details regarding the severity of the ankle sprain after the game.