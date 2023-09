Cleveland placed Arias on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured right wrist.

Arias suffered the injury in the fourth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Reds and will finish the 2023 campaign with a .210/.275/.352 batting line, 10 homers, 26 RBI, three steals and 36 runs in 122 major-league games. Brayan Rocchio has been summoned from Triple-A Columbus to help out at shortstop.