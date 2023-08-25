Williams (1-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out five.

Williams appeared to be in a good rhythm through the first two innings, but things began to unravel for the right-hander in the third, beginning with a leadoff double from Enrique Hernandez to open the frame. Two runs would come across for Los Angeles in the inning and the rookie would continue to struggle over the next two frames before being replaced by Hunter Gaddis. Williams allowed a career-high five earned runs on the afternoon and failed to make it through five innings for the first time in his last five starts. He's now 0-3 through five August starts, though he does carry a solid 37:9 K:BB over that stretch.