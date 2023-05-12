Williams has a 1.13 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 16 innings through three starts for Triple-A Columbus.

The hard-throwing righty was curiously assigned to Double-A to start the season, but he forced a promotion to Triple-A after just three starts. Cleveland has started a youth movement in the rotation, with Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen already up from Triple-A, and Williams is looking like a more intriguing option than Peyton Battenfield, and even Cal Quantrill, but Aaron Civale (oblique) and Triston McKenzie (shoulder) could return from injury in the coming weeks to further complicate things. It seems like Williams is essentially big-league ready, so he could get the call at any point, but it's not a foregone conclusion that he will be up soon.