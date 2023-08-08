Williams pitched seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Monday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 12 batters.

The rookie looked every bit like a future ace in a masterful performance that included a career-best 12 punchouts. Williams allowed just one base knock -- a first-inning Vladimir Guerrero Jr. double -- and retired the final nine batters he faced. Remarkably, this was the second seven-inning, one-hit, scoreless performance in Williams' first nine MLB outings (the other came in his second career start). Perhaps just as remarkably, he's had to settle for a no-decision in each instance, as Cleveland's offense has tallied a grand total of three runs over those two starts. Williams has just one win to his ledger thus far, but he's holding his own in the big leagues with a 2.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 49:22 K:BB through 49.2 innings.