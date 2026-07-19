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Guardians' Gavin Williams: Fans 11 in Saturday's loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Williams (10-5) took the loss in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, giving up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- over six innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

Despite the right-hander's dominance over 84 pitches (65 strikes), he served up more than two long balls in a start for the first time this season to get saddled with his first loss in over a month. The 11 strikeouts tied Williams' season high, a mark he's reached four times now, including his last outing before the All-Star break. Williams will take a 4.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 145:37 K:BB over 119.1 innings into his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home next week against the Twins.

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