Williams earned the win in Game 5 of the ALDS against the White Sox on Saturday, striking out 12 and allowing one hit and two walks across 5.2 scoreless innings.

Williams took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but he was unable to complete that frame after loading the bases via a hit-by-pitch, a single and a walk. Still, it was a dominant performance from the right-hander, who helped the Guardians set an MLB record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game -- both regular season and playoffs -- with 21, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Williams made two starts and one relief appearance during the ALDS, punching out 24 with a 1.54 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over 11.2 innings. He now tentatively lines up to start Games 3 and 7 of the ALCS against the Rays, but manager Stephen Vogt has already shown he's willing to utilize his starter pitchers flexibly this postseason.