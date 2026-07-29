Guardians' Gavin Williams: Fans 12 in tough loss

Williams (10-6) took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Reds, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out 12.

The right-hander has struck out double-digit batters in four straight outings, with Tuesday's dozen establishing a new season high, but Williams' offense gave him no help in a 2-0 loss. During that dominant four-start stretch, Williams has delivered a stunning 45:2 K:BB over 27 innings with a 3.00 ERA and 0.63 WHIP, but he somehow has just a 1-2 record to show for it. The Big Rig will look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is currently set to come at home early next week against the Mets.