Williams (3-5) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Rangers.
Williams gave up a run in the second inning and didn't face any issues the rest of the way as he cruised to a win. He walked four batters in each of his last two outings but was much more efficient Sunday, tossing 62 of 97 pitches for strikes. Williams owns a 2.50 ERA over his last four appearances, lowering his season ERA to 3.29 through 82 frames. The rookie's next start is currently lined up to be at home against the Orioles.
More News
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Walks four in quality start•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Earns second win•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Set to return next week•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Pulled with knee soreness•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Allows career-high five earned runs•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Gets little help in matinee•