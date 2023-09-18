Williams (3-5) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over the Rangers.

Williams gave up a run in the second inning and didn't face any issues the rest of the way as he cruised to a win. He walked four batters in each of his last two outings but was much more efficient Sunday, tossing 62 of 97 pitches for strikes. Williams owns a 2.50 ERA over his last four appearances, lowering his season ERA to 3.29 through 82 frames. The rookie's next start is currently lined up to be at home against the Orioles.