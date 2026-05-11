Williams (5-3) took the loss against the Twins on Sunday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings.

Williams generated a whopping 24 whiffs while tossing 73 strikes on 101 pitches and limited the Twins to one run through four innings. However, things fell apart for him in the fifth after giving up four runs in the frame, and his Guardians teammates couldn't generate enough runs for him to avoid the loss. Williams has yielded at least five earned runs and nine baserunners in three of his last four starts and now sits at a 3.74 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 66:22 K:BB across 55.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is slated for next weekend at home against the Reds.