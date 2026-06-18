Guardians' Gavin Williams: Gives up two homers in loss

Williams (9-4) picked up the loss against the Brewers Wednesday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

Despite the longer rest because of the game postponement on Sunday, Williams served up his most earned runs in a start this season, leading to his first loss since May 10. This is Williams' third straight start in which the 26-year-old has not gotten to six innings, after getting to that mark in his last eight starts. Williams has also had problems with the long ball, giving up two more in this game after giving up two in each of his last two starts. The right-hander is scheduled to make his next start against the White Sox next week.