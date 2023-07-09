Williams (1-1) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out seven.
Just one start after logging his first MLB loss, Williams came out on the winning side of Saturday's tilt and fell one out shy of recording a quality start. He set a season high in strikeouts with seven and bounced back from a poor start against Atlanta where he logged two strikeouts and allowed three homers. Through four starts (24.2 innings), Williams owns a 4.01 ERA and a 19:7 K:BB and has allowed three or more runs in all but one start.
More News
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Serves up three homers in loss•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Blanks Royals•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Next start coming Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Goes 5.2 frames in big-league debut•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Promoted ahead of MLB debut•
-
Guardians' Gavin Williams: Set for MLB debut Wednesday•