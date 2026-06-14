Guardians' Gavin Williams: Guardians-Tigers postponed Sunday

Williams won't start as scheduled Sunday against the Tigers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland.

The Guardians have a team day off Monday, so Williams will end up with a few extra days of rest before taking the mound Wednesday in Milwaukee, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. The right-hander has surrendered four home runs and six earned runs in his past two starts, but he still has a 4-0 record with a 2.59 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB in 31.1 innings across his last five outings.