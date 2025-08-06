Williams (7-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on one hit and four walks over 8.2 innings. He struck out six.

In the longest start of his career, both in terms of innings and pitches (126), Williams came two outs short of the first no-hitter in Cleveland history since Len Barker's perfect game in 1981. Juan Soto spoiled the bid with a one-out solo shot to center field, however. Williams had to settle for his seventh win and 10th quality start of the season, with five of those quality starts coming in his last six trips to the mound -- a stretch in which he's posted a 1.63 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB over 38.2 innings. Williams' next outing lines up to come at home next week against the Marlins.