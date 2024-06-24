Williams (elbow) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Williams got built up to 66 pitches in his last rehab outing with Columbus, striking out four over five innings of one-run ball. The Guardians would like him to get stretched out just a bit more before likely re-inserting him into their rotation next week. Williams has been out all season with a right elbow injury.
