Williams has pitched 13.2 innings across his first three pro starts for High-A Lake County, posting a 2.63 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB along the way.

You certainly love to see all those strikeouts. The No. 23 pick in last year's draft, Williams has prototypical size at 6-foot-6 and 238 pounds, and his high-90s fastball and strong offspeed stuff have him set up for long-term success if he can stay healthy. A college arm, the 22-year-old is just now making his pro debut, and he'll probably stay at High-A for a good portion of this season while he refines his command and control.