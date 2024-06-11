Williams (elbow) will make his next rehab start Saturday and is expected to throw about four innings and 65 pitches, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Williams covered three frames during his third rehab outing Sunday and will continue building up his workload this weekend. The right-hander could require another start in the minors after that before joining the Guardians, but he should be ready for his season debut in the majors before the end of June.