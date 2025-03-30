Williams didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Royals. He went five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk, striking out two.

Williams was electric in spring training, pitching to a 2.08 ERA over 17.1 innings with 26 strikeouts and just four walks, but was not as crisp in his first regular season start to open the year. He pitched to contact versus Kansas City and recorded an uninspiring two strikeouts while being pulled after just 74 pitches. The early hook prevented a chance at a quality start and he could not nab a win either as his bullpen let him down in the 4-3 loss. He is tentatively lined up for a favorable matchup next week on the road against the Angels.