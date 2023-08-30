Williams was removed from his start Tuesday against the Twins due to right knee soreness, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Williams was pulled after falling down on an awkward delivery during the first inning. There's been no word on the severity of Williams' injury, but the Guardians will likely provide more information in the near future. The 24-year-old holds a 3.52 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 64 innings in the majors this season.