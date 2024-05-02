Williams (elbow) resumed throwing Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Williams was cleared by doctors to restart his throwing program Wednesday, and manager Stephen Vogt said the 24-year-old righty was able to get through his throwing session Thursday without any pain. Williams still has a long way to go in his rehab process, but he is certainly trending in the right direction after suffering a setback during a sim game April 20.
