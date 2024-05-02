Share Video

Williams (elbow) resumed throwing Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Williams was cleared by doctors to restart his throwing program Wednesday, and manager Stephen Vogt said the 24-year-old righty was able to get through his throwing session Thursday without any pain. Williams still has a long way to go in his rehab process, but he is certainly trending in the right direction after suffering a setback during a sim game April 20.

