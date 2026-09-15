Williams (13-8) took the loss Monday against the White Sox, striking out seven while allowing two runs on four hits and three walks in five innings.

Williams didn't work particularly efficiently Monday, needing a season-high 113 pitches to complete five innings. It's possible the right-hander had a longer leash after receiving a few days of extra rest in between starts, and he's now tossed at least five innings while conceding fewer than three runs in three straight outings to open the month of September. He's lined up for a soft home matchup against the Athletics over the weekend, holding a 3.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 235:56 K:BB over 174 innings.