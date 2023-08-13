Williams did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on five hits over five innings against the Rays. He struck out 10.

Williams allowed four baserunners over the first three frames but managed to avoid any damage until the bottom of the fourth when he hung a curveball in the middle of the zone, which Luke Raley sent over the wall in center field to tie the game at 1-1. Aside from that hiccup, the rookie right-hander continued to look like a future ace Saturday, racking up double-digit strikeouts for the second straight outing while not issuing a walk for the first time in 10 starts this season. Williams now holds a 1.59 ERA to go along with a 28:5 K:BB through three August starts.