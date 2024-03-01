Williams struck out four and walked over over two hitless innings versus the Angels on Thursday.

Thursday was Williams' Cactus League debut, and it couldn't have gone much better. The right-hander burst into the majors in 2023 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 81:37 K:BB over 82 innings across 16 starts last season. His 4.04 FIP suggests he was a little lucky, but at 24 years old, he's still got room to grow. Williams should be considered a favorite to begin 2024 in the Guardians' rotation.