Williams has made eight starts since his promotion to Double-A Akron, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB across 34.2 innings.

Unsurprisingly, he hasn't been quite as invincible as he was in High-A, but Williams has still allowed only 20 hits in those 34.2 innings. He's seen his walk rate spike a bit, though (4.4 BB/9 from 2.8), while his strikeout rate has fallen from incredible (13.4 K/9) to merely good (10.3). Even with those caveats, these are great results for the 22-year-old as he continues through his first pro season. Williams has everything you look for in a pitching prospect -- a big frame, a 100 mph fastball, three solid secondary pitches, and the stats to match.