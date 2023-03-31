Williams is opening the season back at Double-A Akron, MLB.com reports.
This comes via an article from the MLB Pipeline crew listing the starting level for each top 100 prospect, so it's possible it's just an error as it hasn't been reported elsewhere, but it would be pretty noteworthy for Williams' 2023 outlook if true. The hard-throwing righty dominated at Double-A for 16 starts in 2022 (2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP), but the Guardians have a bit of a roster crunch in the Triple-A rotation. Most notable is the fact that Tanner Bibee is reportedly headed to Triple-A, so he would appear to be the current favorite of the Bibee/Williams duo to reach the majors first.