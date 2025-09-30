Williams permitted just two unearned runs on five hits and one walk over six-plus innings but was saddled with a loss in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to the Tigers. He struck out eight batters.

The Tigers plated their first run in the top of the first inning thanks to a pair of two-out singles and an error, and they added another in the top of the seventh on a squeeze bunt after Williams was pulled from the game. That turned out to be enough, as Tarik Skubal and the Tigers' bullpen kept the Guardians in check. Williams accrued up 19 whiffs on his 88 pitches, picking up where he left off after closing out the regular season on a high note. He would likely pitch Game 2 of the ALDS versus the Mariners on Sunday, should the Guardians advance.