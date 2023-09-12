Williams allowed three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Monday.

Williams gave up a solo home run to Mike Yastrzemski on his second pitch, but he was able to settle in. Williams found more trouble in the third inning and was a bit wild with four walks, matching his season high for the fifth time. The rookie right-hander has given up four runs across his last 12 innings over three appearances. He's now at a 3.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 74:35 K:BB through 76 innings through 15 starts overall. Williams is projected for a home start versus the Rangers over the weekend.