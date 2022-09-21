Williams finished the 2022 season with a 1.96 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 149:40 K:BB over 115 innings between High-A and Double-A.

After putting up a 1.40 ERA, 0.867 WHIP and 67:14 K:BB in nine starts for High-A Lake County, he posted a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 82:26 K:BB in 16 outings for Double-A Akron. The 23rd overall pick in last year's draft, Williams certainly delivered a remarkable pro debut this season, and as a college arm who's risen quickly through the organization, he stands a chance of making his MLB debut as soon as the middle of next year.