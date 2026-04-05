Guardians' George Valera: Building up on rehab stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valera (calf) is building up to physically handle playing multiple days per week, MLB.com reports.
Valera made his third appearance for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, playing on back-to-back days for the first time on his rehab stint. That makes three games over four days for the outfielder. Valera is 4-for-13 (.308) with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI since beginning the assignment, and he appears close to making his season debut for Cleveland.
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